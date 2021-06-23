IMD lists 5 hottest and coldest places in India. Check details

India is popular for scorching heat in the summer and now that the season is here mercury levels in several parts of the country are on a constant rise. Summer in India usually starts in March and continues till September. The heat is often accompanied by power cuts and water scarcity.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these places are the hottest on June 23:

Churu currently is the hottest place in the country with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Followed by Pilani, again in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Sawai Madhopur is at third with mercury there reaching 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Agra in Uttar Pradesh is also among the top five with 41.2 degrees its maximum temperature.

Alwar in Rajasthan is also among the top five hottest places in India with its maximum temperature at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD data showed these places as the coldest in India on June 23:

Leh is at the top with a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir is at second with a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is chilling with a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Followed by Kupwara in the Union territory with a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh has a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also projected that the monsoon will elude Delhi for another week. Delhi is also facing scorching heat on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius. Progress pertaining to monsoon is also unlikely in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, according to the Met department.

