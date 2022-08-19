IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha due to depression, Puri, other areas flooded

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha as a depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified, even as it ruled out any possibility of a cyclone. Earlier, the American Joint Typhoon Warning Center had said that the depression may turn into a cyclone.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik said that there is a possibility of very heavy rain in some districts, he would request everyone to not panic but follow instructions of the administration. “According to information received from IMD, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain tonight in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. That's why I request everyone not to panic but follow the instructions of the administration,” the CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Odisha’s special relief commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that due to another deep depression, north Odisha districts may face a flood-like situation. “Current inflow of Hirakud is 3.23 lakh cusecs and outflow is 4.10 lakh cusecs. So there should be no floods in Mahanadi, its subsidiaries,” he added.

Floods in some areas

A fresh spell of rain could further worsen the situation in the Mahanadi basin area and the state government has asked the district administrations to provide assistance to the people in the affected areas, Jena said.

Under the impact of the depression, a third in the fortnight, heavy rains triggered a flood in Jagatsinghpur, and some areas in Subarnarekha basin in the northern region, a revenue department official said.

Visuals shared by ANI earlier showed how normal life had been affected due to the flood-like situation at Delanga, Puri.

‘No cyclone’

Jena earlier said the IMD has not given any indication of a cyclone. “Our experts have studied both models of the IMD and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). Both indicate that the system will pass through the same track. We conclude that the system will remain contained within a deep depression. This apart, the JTWC has nowhere said that the system will take the shape of a cyclone. It mentioned that it has the potential to become a cyclonic storm,” he said.

The system will move along the coast as a deep depression at a wind speed of 60 to 65 kmph and it is unlikely to intensify further, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

“The system, which lay about 200km east-southeast of Balasore in Odisha and 100 km southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal at 11.30 am, will move west-northwest wards across north Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh as a deep depression,” he further added.

According to the IMD official, western districts in Odisha are likely to witness intensified rainfall tomorrow.

The IMD has issued a ‘red’ warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts till 8:30am on August 20. An ‘orange’ warning is set to continue for 24 hours in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, and Bolangir districts.

Officials have said the fresh spell may lead to rise in water levels in rivers, cause flash floods, landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas and cause damage to susceptible roads and houses.

(With inputs from agencies)

