IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next few days. Check day-wise forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in most states of the country over the next few days, with the exception of only a few regions including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan, where it predicted a dry spell till September 8. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country during the next 5 days, the weather agency noted in its forecast on Saturday.

Check day-wise forecast for different states:

September 3 (Sunday)

Commuters on their way during heavy rain in Patna , Bihar,India, Saturday, Sep, 02, 2023. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

September 4 (Monday)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

September 5 (Tuesday)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Odisha, Telangana and Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Marathwada and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

September 6 (Wednesday)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Data of significant rainfall recorded on Saturday

From 8:30am to 5:30pm on Saturday, rainfall (in cm) was recorded in these states-

Assam & Meghalaya: Majbat-1; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim: Malda-2; Gangetic West Bengal: Alipore-2; Dumdum-3; Odisha: Bhubaneshwar-4; Bihar: Motihari and Patna- 2 each; Bhagalpur-1; Himachal Pradesh: Dharmsala-2; Konkan & Goa: Colaba-3; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Madurai and Tiruttani -3 each; Tiruppattur and Vallore-2 each.

