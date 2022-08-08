IMD warns of heavy rainfall, flash floods in central India, west coast

Heavy rainfall of more than 200mm is likely in the next 3-4 days over parts of central India and the west coast, which could lead to flash floods at several locations, the India Meteorological Department warned on Sunday,

A low-pressure area has formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on Saturday evening, the weather forecaster said. This is likely to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The monsoon trough, an elongated area of low pressure, is also active and lying south of its normal position and will continue to remain so during next 4-5 days, the weather office said.

“Already, some parts of Odisha and Konkan region have started receiving very heavy and extremely heavy rain on Sunday. Under the influence of the depression, rain will increase over central India during the next 3-4 days,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

“When there is extremely heavy rainfall, inundation of low-lying areas is possible. We had issued a flash flood warning for Odisha,” Mohapatra said. “For riverine floods, the Central Water Commission will issue warnings. Local population should be prepared for heavy rainfall.”

Rainfall will lessen over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal because the depression is expected to move over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, he said.

There was 6% excess rainfall over the country as on Sunday, with 37% excess over south peninsula; 9% excess over central India; 1% excess over northwest India and a 15% deficiency over east and northeast India.

Gangetic West Bengal has a rainfall deficiency of 46%; Jharkhand 48%; Bihar 34%; eastern Uttar Pradesh 44% and western Uttar Pradesh 38%. East and northeast India recorded the lowest rainfall and highest maximum, mean and minimum temperature in July in 122 years, according to the weather bureau’s monthly climate summary.

“Just like the lows that formed in July, this depression will also form south of its normal position. It is not forming over head Bay. That is one of the reasons why it is unlikely to bring rain to the rain deficient region of Indo-Gangetic plains,” said Ananda Das, in-charge of tracking cyclones at the weather office.

The agency has sounded a red alert in Telangana and Maharashtra for Monday, and orange alert for all of central and western India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, for Tuesday and Wednesday. Authorities need to act to prevent rainfall related disasters in these regions.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jharkhand on August 9 and 10; Odisha on August 10, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 7 and 8, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 7-9. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on August 8 and 10 and over Gangetic West Bengal on August 9 and 10.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall of over 200mm is also likely over Odisha on August 9. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Vidarbha and eastern Madhya Pradesh on August 7, 8 and 10; Saurashtra and Kutch on August 8; western Madhya Pradesh on August 8; Marathwada on August 8 and 10, according to the weather agency.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over western Madhya Pradesh during August 9 to 11; eastern Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on August 9 and 10; Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 10; Gujarat on August 8; Saurashtra and Kutch on August 9 and 10; and Marathwada on August 9.

Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh on August 9; Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of Maharashtra during August 7 to 11; and Gujarat during August 9 to 11, IMD said.

Widespread rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry on August 8 and 9; north interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till August 11; and Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka on August 10 and 11. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; and coastal and southern Karnataka till August 9. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana on August 8 and 9.