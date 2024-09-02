IMD weather update: Check weather forecast for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata

Delhi witnessed widespread slight rainfall on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast generally cloudy skies throughout the day with slight rains. The city will experience high humidity as the relative humidity is likely to hover around high 80%. Delhi witnessed widespread slight rainfall on Monday. (ANI)

Air quality in the city is likely to remain in the satisfactory category with air quality hovering around 96 ppm of PM 2.5 at 9 am. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate. While AQI between 201 and 300 is ranked poor, 301 and 400 is considered very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

Mumbai

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall for India's financial capital on Monday. The agency has forecast "generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.98 °C and 27.25 °C, respectively, while the relative humidity remains around a high 91%. Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at PM 2.5 40, indicating good air quality in the area.

Chennai

The city is likely to witness slight rainfall in isolated places today. Sky will remain partly cloudy with light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places by afternoon, read the IMD bulletin.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius while the nighttime temperature will fall to 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity remains at a high of 77%, while the air quality remains good with AQI PM 2.5 levels around 50.

Kolkata

In West Bengal's capital, the forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.91 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively, while the relative humidity is likely to hover around 66 to 70%.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 191, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity.