IMD weather update: Heatwave in north India; northeast, south brace for rain

With no respite from the heat in sight, the temperature in Delhi not only touched the 40 degrees Celsius mark but went well beyond it on Monday. In most parts of the national capital, the mercury reached over 43 degrees Celsius. People seen covering their head and face to protect themselves from heatwave in Gurugram on Monday, June 9.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department, temperature recorded at Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory was 43.3°C, 44.3°C in Palam, 43.3°C in Lodi Road, 44.9°C in Ridge and 45.3 °C in Ayanagar.

These extreme temperatures come after the IMD’s warning of heatwave-like conditions in Delhi on Monday as well as Tuesday, meaning that temperature could touch the 45 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday as well.

"If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions--especially in the plains--are likely to experience heatwave conditions. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to rise above 45°C today and tomorrow, creating heatwave conditions in isolated places." ANI quoted IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava as saying on Monday.

Weather prediction for Delhi

According to the weather office, Delhi is likely to experience heatwave-like conditions at isolated places on Tuesday with a mainly clear sky. Similar weather conditions might persist on Wednesday.

However, from Thursday, the weather in the national capital might see a shift as the weather office has predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with weather conditions turning hot and humid.

Following Thursday, IMD has predicted no heatwave-like conditions till Sunday, June 15.

Weather conditions in other parts of India

In Punjab and Haryana as well, the temperatures soared on Monday. In Haryana’s Sirsa, mercury touched 46.4 degrees Celsius while Chandigarh, the common capital of both the states, recorded the season's highest maximum temperature so far at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

In Rohtak, the temperature reached 45.6 degrees Celsius, and in Hisar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius

Punjab’s Samrala town in Ludhiana district was the state’s hottest place on Monday with the mercury touching 46.1 degrees Celsius. Ferozepur registered a high of 44 degrees Celsius, Pathankot of 43.8 degrees, while Patiala recorded a maximum of 42.9 degrees Celsius.

There was no respite from heat in Rajasthan too on Monday. The state’s Sri Ganganagar city recorded a temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius and the regional weather office has predicted that the extreme heat conditions might persist in the state for coming days, reported PTI.

Weather predictions across India

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely at isolated locations across the north Indian states on Tuesday, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

In Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh and gangetic West Bengal, the weather will be hot and humid on Tuesday.

In Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, there might be no respite from heat even during the night on Tuesday as warm night conditions are very likely.

Apart from north India, several other regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. These regions include - Assam, Meghalaya, coastal and interior Karnataka, interior Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

With agency inputs