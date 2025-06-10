At 46.4°C, Sirsa hottest in the region

Sirsa in Haryana recorded 46.4°C on Monday, highest in the region even as the heatwave battered most parts of the state. People seen covering their heads and faces to protect themselves on a hot summer day in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions under ‘orange alert’ are likely to persist in the state till June 11.

As per the IMD’s evening bulletin, apart from Sirsa, places like Rohtak (45.6°C), Balasmand (45.5°C), Mahendragarh (44.6°C), Bhiwani (44.4°C) and Hisar (44.0°C).

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Samrala in Ludhiana district was the hottest place recording a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius.

Blistering heat also swept Bathinda and Amritsar which recorded respective highs of 44.6 and 44.9 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur registered a high of 44 degrees, Pathankot 43.8 degrees while Patiala recorded a maximum of 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Places in the national capital region and southern Haryana also remained hotter with Palwal recording 44.1°C, followed by Nuh (43.8°C), Faridabad 43.0°C and Gurgaon 42.5°C.

Similarly, in the northern belt, maximum temperature was 43.8°C in capital Chandigarh, 43.7°C at Ambala, 43.5°C in Karnal and just 40.7°C at Panchkula.

Karnal also recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 26.5°C.

In its special heatwave bulletin, the IMD said that the weather has been dry in the state, while the heatwave was felt at isolated places in the state.

The weathermen further said that as compared to Sunday, there is a rise of 0.8°C in average maximum temperature, which is also appreciably above normal by 3.8°C in the state.

Similarly, the average minimum temperature was also recorded 1.7°C above normal in the state.

Experts appealed to the general public to follow the instructions issued by the administration and stay safe from the heatwave.

They have also advised the public to wear light-coloured loose cotton clothes, keep the head covered using clothes, hat or umbrella, drink sufficient amount of water - even if one is not thirsty, stay refreshed by consuming ORS (oral re-hydration solution), home-made drinks like buttermilk, rice starch, lemonade etc.

With inputs from PTI