IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Thiruvananthapuram:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rains and strong winds in certain parts of Kerala in next few days due to a low-pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said the area of low pressure may run over to east central and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal to north Kerala and south interior part of Karnataka. It said certain pockets of Thrissur and Kozhikode districts are likely to witness heavy rains and winds and other areas may get above normal rainfall.

In Thrissur, strong winds uprooted many trees and electric poles and many houses were damaged in Pathukad and Manjoor areas on Friday. Traffic on several roads disrupted due to this, district revenue officials said. In last one week (Sept 1 to 7) Kerala received 59 per cent more rain -- normal rain during this period is 71.6 mm but this time it received 113.8 mm. Despite heavy downpour many districts are still rain deficient_ Palakkad (30%), Malappuram (28) and Wayanad (18%).

In last four years retreating monsoon had left enough destructions in the state. In 2018 the state witnessed flood of the century that killed over 400 people. In 2020 and 2021 many areas in Wayanad and Idukki witnessed flash floods and landslide claiming many lives.