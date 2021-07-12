Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of north India today
india news

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of north India today

The IMD prediction is for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chadigarh, Haryana and national capital Delhi. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, three degrees over the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Earlier, the IMD had stated that the Southwest Monsoon would arrive in parts of North India on July 10, but it did not occur till Sunday evening.(HT file photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy rains" on Monday in parts of north India, which continue to suffer from the unforgiving heatwave. The IMD prediction is for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chadigarh, Haryana and national capital Delhi.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, three degrees over the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the IMD had stated that the Southwest Monsoon would arrive in parts of North India on July 10, but it did not occur till Sunday evening.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” the IMD said in its bulletin. Thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty (30-40 kmph) winds are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Chandigarh, the bulletin added.

The IMD has also issued alerts for several states in north India and a red warning for parts of Maharashtra, which was severely affected by the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in May.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Lakshadweep, north interior Karnataka, the weather department’s bulletin showed. Of these, Andaman and Nicobar islands is likely to experience thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds.

On Monday morning, lighting at isolated places is also expected over J&K, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Puducherry, Nagaland, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Rajasthan etc.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd bulletin
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP