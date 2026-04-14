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IMF slightly upgrades GDP growth projection for India in 2026-27
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded India’s growth projection to 6.5%, which is a slight uptick from the previous projection
Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 07:34 pm IST
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, April 14, revised and upgraded India’s growth projection to 6.5% for the financial year 2026-27, which means an additional 0.1 percentage point hike in the gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous projection, made in January.
The apparent reason is the decline in US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 10%, which would net-net offset the adverse impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes in Iran in February.
This is a breaking news report. To be updated shortly.
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