‘Important for Opposition to unite’: Kejriwal after meeting Nitish, Tejashwi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav in the national capital, and said that it is “extremely important for all the opposition parties to unite and change the current government in power”.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi(Twitter)

Slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Kejriwal said, “This is perhaps the most corrupt government at the Centre since Independence.”

The Delhi CM also lauded his counterpart from Bihar. “Nitish ji is making efforts towards uniting everyone and the opposition parties,” he said while speaking to the media. “I am completely with him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also shared pictures from their meeting on Twitter, and wrote: “Got the opportunity to felicitate the Chief Minister of Bihar Shri @NitishKumar ji and Deputy Chief Minister Shri @yadavtejashwi ji today. The present political situation of the country was discussed in detail.”

The Bihar CM, on his part, said, “I had word with him (Kejriwal) in the past. Today, met him again and it was decided that we will unite the maximum number of opposition parties.”

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav met Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi - whose disqualification from the Lok Sabha last month has spurred opposition unity - said that it is a “historic step” to unite the opposition.

“We will develop the vision of the opposition parties and move forward… we will stand together for the country. You ask 'how many opposition parties are needed (to defeat the BJP)'? This is a process… as many as want to join us, we will all proceed together. We are in an ideological battle for the country,” he said.

