Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi amid talks of Oppn unity

PTI |
Apr 12, 2023 01:51 PM IST

The meeting at Congress president Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD (U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh.(PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD (U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh.(PTI)

The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Kumar arrived here on Tuesday is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

meeting chief minister bjp enforcement directorate uddhav thackeray rahul gandhi bihar mallikarjun kharge nitish kumar deputy tejashwi yadav opposition unity
