DMK chief M K Stalin congratulates Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar poll results

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:04 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, for his leadership making RJD emerge as the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections.

“Hearty congratulations to Nitish Kumar for being re-elected to serve as Chief Minister of Bihar. On behalf of the DMK, I convey my best wishes to his Government to lead Bihar on the path of equitable, just and inclusive development,” he said congratulating the Bihar CM through a tweet.

Further, in another tweet, he said, “The remarkable performance of RJD to emerge as the single largest party in Bihar inspires confidence in our democracy. I wholeheartedly congratulate Tejashwi Yadav for leading the RJD. On behalf of DMK, I wish him and RJD a bright future.”

The leader of the chief opposition party in Tamil Nadu added that the safe conduct of elections in Bihar reflected the ‘resoluteness of our democracy’. He also raised concerns over the allegations of malpractice raised by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan leaders in the state.

“Conduct of elections during Covid-19 is testament to the resoluteness of our democracy. Nevertheless, allegations of malpractice raised by Mahagathbandan leaders are deeply concerning. The hope of every Indian that elections are free, fair and impartial must not belied,” he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP winning in 74 of the 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought.

The other NDA constituents, HAM bagged 4 seats, while VIP got 4, making the NDA cross the figure of 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly needed to form the government.

The RJD, however, emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 75 seats while its main ally Congress could bag just 19 seats.