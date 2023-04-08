Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hosts iftar party at his official residence

By Anirban Guha Roy
Apr 08, 2023 03:56 PM IST

The party was hosted at the chief minister’s official residence 1, Anne Marg, Patna, and was attended by a large number of religious leaders from the Muslim community, ministers and party leaders

On the 16th day of the holy month of Ramadan, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, after a gap of a few years, organised an iftar party at his residence in Patna on Friday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (left) was among the prominent guest at event (ANI Photo)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (left) was among the prominent guest at event (ANI Photo)

The party was hosted at the chief minister’s official residence 1, Anne Marg, Patna, and was attended by a large number of religious leaders from the Muslim community, ministers and party leaders.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was among the prominent guest at the event.

The event this time has gained more importance as the grand alliance (GA) leaders seemingly are trying to reach out to minorities in the backdrop of the recent communal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations in the state and keeping political equations in mind ahead of the next year parliamentary polls, insiders in the GA said.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boycotted the iftar event with the leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha alleging “poor law-and-order situation in the state.”

On Sunday, an iftar party will be organised by former chief minister and MLC Rabri Devi at her official residence at 10, Circular Road. The state Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are also likely to host such events soon, people familiar with the matter said.

    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

bihar chief minister ramadan opposition bharatiya janata party state nitish kumar tejashwi yadav rabri devi residence grand alliance patna
