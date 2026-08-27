Gorakhpur , Children should be taught about the country and the value of freedom so that they develop a sense of responsibility towards the society and the nation, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Aman Preet Singh, said on Thursday.

Important to inculcate value of freedom in children: Chief of Air Staff

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He was on a visit to Saraswati Gurukul in Mathabari village, located 30 kilometres from Gorakhpur city, along with his wife Sarita Singh.

The couple was accorded a warm welcome at the school, where Sarita Singh inaugurated a newly established library.

The students also staged a performance based on Operation Sindoor, drawing applause from the Air Chief and other attendees amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Interacting with students, the Air Chief Marshal described young people as the nation's future and stressed the importance of character-building, discipline and perseverance.

He said children must be taught about the country and the value of freedom, so that they grow up with a sense of responsibility toward society and the nation.

Drawing the analogy of a pillar whose foundation determines its strength, he said the education and values imparted during childhood form the basis of one's future success.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged students to respect the guidance of teachers and parents, continue striving despite failures, and focus on becoming good human beings before pursuing any profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged students to respect the guidance of teachers and parents, continue striving despite failures, and focus on becoming good human beings before pursuing any profession. {{/usCountry}}

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"Failure is not a bad thing; giving up after failure is," he said, encouraging students to keep trying and participate wholeheartedly in every endeavour.

He also highlighted the importance of social responsibility, saying service to the nation extends beyond wearing a uniform and can be achieved through time, effort and community participation.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sanjay Singh Shrinet, who was also present, emphasised the importance of self-development and values-based education.

He suggested that students at Saraswati Gurukul adopt surnames reflecting their aspirations rather than their family identities, underscoring the institution's focus on character and purpose-driven learning.

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