‘Impractical, illogical, illegal’: PETA India on SC's stray dogs removal order

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India termed the Supreme Court's order to send all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within 8 weeks as "impractical, illogical, and illegal". PETA India said that the forced removal of Delhi's community dogs would create "chaos and suffering" for both the animals and residents.(AP)

The apex court on Monday directed that all stray dogs in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) be removed from the streets and moved to dedicated dog shelters set up by civic authorities within eight weeks, making it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

“Round up all stray dogs from all localities, including localities on the outskirts of Delhi, and shift them to some other place…Whether sterilised or not sterilised, the society must feel free and safe. You should not have any stray dogs roaming around,” the top court bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said.

The order came amid increased cases of stray dog attacks in the national capital and the neighbouring areas.

Housing 10 lakh dogs ‘impractical’

Earlier in the day, PETA India said that the forced removal of Delhi's community dogs would create "chaos and suffering" for both the animals and residents.

"Displacement and jailing of dogs has never worked. Such actions will not curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent bites, as dogs eventually return to their territories," said Dr Mini Aravindan, senior director of veterinary affairs at PETA India.

She added that the government should instead boost the sterilisation and vaccination programmes, shut down illegal pet shops and breeders, and encourage adoption.

Shaurya Agrawal, PETA India Advocacy Associate, termed the top court's order as "impractical and illogical", adding that "according to the animal birth control rules, (the order is) also illegal".

"The Delhi government had 24 years to implement these sterilisation programs, implement the ABC rules...Delhi has 10 lakh dogs. Housing them in shelters is impractical. It is very difficult. This is going to create chaos and problems," Agrawal told news agency ANI.

He said that removing the stray dogs from the streets is "inhumane, is cruelty in itself", noting that the conditions inside the shelters are going to be very bad.

"We are exploring all our legal avenues. And in the past, we have met the Delhi government and have urged them to implement the ABC rules properly and the sterilisation programs in the city," he added.

Several animal activists and NGOs have been condemning the top court's order.

Animals rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi also termed the order "impractical", "financially unviable" and "potentially harmful" to the region's ecological balance. She said that the scale of the task makes it "unworkable".

“You have three lakh dogs in Delhi. To get them all off the roads, you’ll have to make 3,000 pounds, each with drainage, water, a shed, a kitchen, and a watchman. That will cost about ₹15,000 crore. Does Delhi have ₹15,000 crore for this?” she told news agency PTI.

The managing director of Humane World for Animals India, Alokparna Sengupta, called the SC order "misguided" and "counterproductive".

"Relocating dogs merely shifts the issue elsewhere. Long-term strategies like scaling up Animal Birth Control programmes are the scientifically proven solution," she said.

The Supreme Court also rejected all intervention applications and said, "In the larger interest of people and the grim situation prevailing that has put the safety and lives of children, senior citizens, and everyone else in peril, we will not entertain any intervention application.”

The top court emphasised that its action was not motivated by any public sentiment but by urgent safety concerns.