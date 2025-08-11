SC order to remove stray dogs sparks debate between animal rights groups and public

The Supreme Court directive to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks has ignited a wave of mixed reactions online. While some welcomed the move as a step towards addressing the growing menace of dog bites, others expressed concern over how effectively the order would be implemented and whether adequate facilities exist to house the animals. The order came during the hearing of a suo motu case on the alarming rise in stray dog bite incidents in the national capital. (Unsplash)

The order came during the hearing of a suo motu case on the alarming rise in stray dog bite incidents in the national capital. The top court issued clear instructions that once captured, no stray dogs are to be released back onto the streets.

Animal rights group PETA India released a statement on the order, claiming that the removal of stray dogs from their communities was unscientific and has a low chance of working. "Communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has NEVER worked. Per a population survey conducted in 2022-23, Delhi has around 10 lakh community dogs, with less than half sterilised. Forced removal of some 10 lakh community dogs from Delhi's streets will cause uproar in communities that care deeply for them and chaos and suffering for the dogs on a large scale," it said on X, adding that such removal will not help curb the dog population or reduce rabies and dog bite incidents.

"This is because it is unfeasible to build enough dog shelters and displacing dogs causes fights over territory and problems like starvation. Ultimately, dogs make their way back into the same territories, especially when puppies continue to be born," it added, calling for mass sterilisation programs and action against breeders.

Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) also called for a massive sterilisation and vaccination campaign, opposing the SC decision. "The solution lies in scaling up Delhi’s sterilisation and vaccination programmes, implementing robust waste management to reduce conflict, and running public awareness campaigns on co-existence. This approach protects both human and animal health, complies with Indian law, and upholds Delhi’s commitment to humane, science-based governance," Bharati Ramachandran, CEO of FIAPO said in a statement.

However, on social media, many have supported the decision, calling on dog lovers to welcome the order as well. "Dear stray dog lovers, if you are this upset with the SC decision to take the strays off the road, please take a few into your homes and give the dogs a loving home," suggested one user.

Another wrote, "Finally, the madness around stray dogs is being recognised by the Supreme Court. A future generation will anyway wonder how we allowed it to happen for so long," said another.

Many also called for promoting other ways of supporting stray animals, such as paying for vaccinations and treating dogs housed in shelters.