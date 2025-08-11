Animal protection body flags concerns, legal violations, after 'shocking' SC order on stray dogs

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) has raised concerns after the Supreme Court's order on Monday, which calls for the removal of all stray dogs across Delhi-NCR. Referring to the judgment as "shocking," the animal protection body has flagged various concerns and legal violations regarding the top court's order. The Supreme Court of India has directed that all stray dogs across Delhi-NCR should be picked up withing eight weeks and housed in shelters.(PTI)

"The recent Supreme Court order directing that all street dogs in Delhi-NCR be moved to shelters is a shocking judgment that runs contrary to global public health guidance, India’s own laws, and humane, evidence-based practice," reads the official statement by FIAPO.

SC order violates national law, public safety claims animal body

As per FIAPO, the order issued by the Supreme Court not only undermines Delhi's rabies control policy but cites a public safety risk.

"Relocation disrupts existing vaccination coverage, breaks up stable, disease-protected dog populations, and triggers the “vacuum effect” — where new, unvaccinated dogs quickly move in," stated FIAPO.

Furthermore, the SC order also violates national law - which is the Animal Birth Control Rules of 2003. The ABC law is fully aligned with WHO recommendations, which requires dogs to be returned to the original territories after their vaccination and sterilisation.

Mass sheltering of dogs 'inhumane'

Joining the likes of PETA, FIAPO has also stated that the mass sheltering of healthy, vaccinated dogs is inhumane.

"Overcrowded facilities cause extreme stress, injury, disease outbreaks, and suffering, while diverting scarce resources away from effective rabies prevention: mass vaccination, sterilisation, and community engagement," the agency added.

Opposing the SC order, FIAPO further states that the matter of mass vaccination and sterilisation of dogs can be carried out successfully in India, but the nation "lacks the will to do it."

"The proper and responsible response to such tragedies is increased commitment to implement the law of the land – by declaring a massive sterilisation and vaccination campaign. India has philanthropists who would be glad to invest in this, should money be the issue. But, the issue is not one of money. The issue is the lack of political will. For a country that implemented the pulse polio programme to eradicate polio and got big names involved in it – it’s not that we don’t know how to do this massive campaign. We lack the will to do," reads the official statement.

SC orders removal of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within 8 weeks

In its order, which has left the nation divided, the court has called on municipal authorities to work in coordination to ensure there are adequate shelter facilities for the dogs.

The court further ruled that no stray dog should be released back onto the streets once housed in a shelter.