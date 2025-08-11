Supreme Court's warning to dog lovers in Delhi: 'Block stray removal, face action'

In what appeared to be a stern message to dog lovers, the Supreme Court on Monday warned of action against individuals and organisations who comes in way of picking up of stray dogs, as ordered by the court to be done within eight weeks in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court, hearing a suo motu case over dog bites in national capital, directed that no stray canines will be released back.(Pixabay/Representative)

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered picking of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, adding that they be housed in dog shelters to be created by appropriate authorities.

The top court, hearing a suo motu case over dog bites in national capital, directed that no stray canines will be released back.

In a warning, the Supreme Court said, “If any person or organisation comes in way of picking up of stray dogs, action will be taken.”

‘Young children should not fall prey to stray dogs’

The bench emphasised that infants and young children should not, under any circumstances, fall prey to stray dogs. "We are issuing these directions keeping larger public interest in mind," the bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said.

"Let's look at reality, we need to pick up round up with whatever means to ensure dog free locality and that's how children and aged will feel safe," Justice Pardiwala said while passing the ruling.

The bench said as of now, the dog shelters be created to accommodate around 5,000 stray dogs and sufficient personnel should be deployed there to sterilise and immunise the canines.

The Supreme Court further ordered that stray dogs be kept in shelters and not released on streets, colonies, or public places. It directed the Delhi government, MCD, and NDMC to begin removing stray dogs from all localities.

The ruling comes a month after the apex court took suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies. Taking notice, the court said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were falling prey to the dreadful disease.