All stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be moved to shelters within 8 weeks, orders SC

The Supreme Court has directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be picked up within eight weeks and housed in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by the concerned authorities. In a significant order, the court instructed municipal bodies and other agencies to work in coordination to create adequate shelter facilities within the stipulated time frame, ensuring that the canines are removed from public spaces. The court's move is aimed at removing stray dogs from public spaces.(AFP)

The court further ruled that no stray dog should be released back onto the streets once housed in a shelter. The SC directed that stray dogs be kept at shelters and not released on streets, colonies, or public places. It instructed the Delhi government, the MCD, and the NDMC to start picking up stray dogs from all localities.

The court also warned that if any person or organisation comes in the way of picking up stray dogs, action will be taken. The court stressed that infants and young children should not, at any cost, fall prey to stray dogs.

The Supreme Court had last month taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies.

It said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were falling prey to the dreadful disease.

MCD fight stray dog menace

Earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced that it will upgrade animal birth control centres and roll out zone-wise anti-rabies awareness drives to tackle the stray dog problem in the national capital.

In a statement, the MCD said its centres — run in partnership with various NGOs — will soon start implanting microchips in dogs to record sterilisation status and other vital details, enabling easier monitoring and tracking. In addition to sterilisation, the facilities will carry out routine health check-ups, including blood tests.

The decisions were finalised on August 4 during a meeting of the MCD Standing Committee’s subcommittee, chaired by its head and vice-chairman. Environmentalist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma also attended.

Gandhi stressed the importance of equipping birth control centres with trained staff, modern medical facilities, adequate resources and proper monitoring systems to ensure humane, effective sterilisation. She called for a comprehensive, long-term plan developed in partnership with animal welfare groups, experienced NGOs and local communities.

Sharma said the MCD aims to balance animal welfare with public health through a holistic approach, adding that concrete, coordinated action is being taken with the help of all relevant agencies and experts.