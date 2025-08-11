Delhi CM vows action plan after SC order to remove stray dogs within 8 weeks

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the stray dog menace in the national capital had reached “gigantic” proportions and assured that her government would soon roll out a comprehensive policy to address the problem in line with the Supreme Court’s latest directives. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Her remarks came hours after the apex court ordered authorities across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to round up all stray dogs within eight weeks, house them in dedicated shelters, and ensure none are released back onto the streets.

“Delhi people are fed up of stray dogs. We have been discussing this issue for a long time. The Supreme Court’s directions are important. We want to provide relief to people. The problem has assumed a gigantic proportion. We will form a policy and provide relief to people,” Gupta said at a press conference. She added that the government’s approach would be “planned and systematic” to ensure both public safety and compliance with the court’s orders.

The Chief Minister’s assurance follows a series of meetings held by her administration on the issue, with Delhi minister Kapil Mishra last week promising a “humane policy” to address the crisis. Gupta emphasised that the forthcoming plan would be pragmatic and enforceable, balancing the safety of residents—especially children and senior citizens—with the need for proper shelter and care of the captured dogs.

What the Supreme Court ordered

The Supreme Court, in its sweeping order, directed the Delhi government, municipal corporations, and civic bodies in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to set up shelters for at least 5,000 dogs, staffed with personnel to sterilise, vaccinate, and care for the animals. It mandated CCTV monitoring of shelters and warned that any individual or organisation obstructing the removal of strays would face contempt proceedings.

Gupta acknowledged that public anxiety over rising dog bite incidents, including fatal rabies cases, had intensified in recent months. “Our aim is to make Delhi’s streets safe for everyone. We cannot let fear dictate how people, especially children, move around in their own neighbourhoods,” she said.

The court’s directions stem from a suo motu case registered on July 28 after reports of multiple dog bite deaths in the capital, including that of a six-year-old girl in Pooth Kalan. The matter will be reviewed after six weeks, by which time the Delhi government will be expected to show substantial progress.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s urgency on this matter and will work closely with all agencies to ensure timely and effective implementation,” Gupta said, calling for cooperation from both civic bodies and the public.