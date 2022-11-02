In a first, woman officers, both IGs, to head CRPF's Bihar sector and RAF

In a historic move, for the first time, two woman officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been promoted to the rank of inspector general (IG) after their induction into the force first began in 1987.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bihar sector of the CRPF will be headed by Seema Dhundia, while Annie Abraham, recently promoted as IG, has been posted as the head of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF. The RAF got a woman officer as its head since its raising in 1992.

The CRPF has a history of empowering its women warriors, holding the distinction of raising the first-ever all-Mahila Battalion in the country in 1986. Incidentally, both Dhundia and Abraham were among the first batch of woman officers.

Both had illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels. Dhundia rendered her services to the nation in highly sensitive areas across the country and was actively involved in raising the second Mahila Battalion of the force.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was also the contingent commander of the first ever all-women formed police units in the UN Mission in Liberia and had been serving as DIG in RAF.

Abraham, in addition to commanding the all-women FPU in UN Mission in Liberia, had served as the DIG intelligence in the force headquarters and DIG operations in Kashmir sector.

The woman officers have been awarded President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, Police Medal for meritorious service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak, besides numerous other national and International recognitions.

The appointments attest to the efficiency and professionalism of lady officers of the force. Coincidentally, for the Republic Day Parade 2023, the MHA has assigned the responsibility to the CRPF for creating a tableau centred at women empowerment in all the CAPFs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON