In a jibe at SP, Adityanath refers to arrested UP businessman Piyush Jain

Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain, who was arrested by central agencies after a series of raids, is linked to the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged.

The opposition party has denied Adityanath’s charges.

"For the past two-three days, continuous raids are being conducted on the premises of a person belonging to the SP. ₹257 crore in cash and several kilograms of gold and silver was recovered," Adityanath said while addressing a rally on Sunday.

Adityanath also said the previous government of the SP was looting people while now the money is being spent on welfare schemes. He added crores of rupees embezzled during the previous government’s regime is now being recovered from walls even it has been out of power for five years.

"While the Bharatiya Janata Party's double engine governments are working with full commitment, you must have seen, those who are out of power for five years, even today crores of currency notes are coming out of their walls,” he added.

Surendra Kumar, Goods and Services Tax joint commissioner (Kanpur), told PTI on Sunday night Jain has been arrested on charges of tax evasion. The perfume industrialist is likely to be taken to Ahmedabad from Kanpur for further action, he said.

Another official said cash worth over ₹257 crore as well as gold and silver was recovered during a series of raids on the premises owned by Jain.

The money was allegedly linked to the dispatch of goods via fake invoices and without e-way bills by a goods transporter, he added.