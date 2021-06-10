In Assam, 81-year-old tea-garden doctor allegedly manhandled, police lodge FIR

An 81-year-old doctor posted in a tea-garden hospital was allegedly manhandled by a few people over enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions in the area, police informed on Thursday.

Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, who is posted at the Majuligarh tea estate in Biswanath district, was allegedly manhandled by a few young men on Wednesday evening while he was returning from his walk.

“The workers in the tea estate were upset with the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions that resulted in closure of shops at 12 pm. Some of them went and had a meeting with the management of the estate on Wednesday over this,” said Biswanath superintendent of police Ripul Das.

“On the way back from the meeting some young men saw the doctor and thinking that he might have had a role in the early closure of the shops and other restrictions allegedly pushed him to the ground. We have conducted a medical examination and he is stable. A case has been registered and we will take action,” he added.

According to the doctor, the tea estate administration had enforced Covid-19 restrictions in the area strictly as 31 positive cases had been detected there. In Assam, all shops and business establishments have to close down at 12 pm daily and there is curfew between 1 pm and 5 am.

“I was taking my evening walk near my residence after my duty at the hospital when three youths came towards me and started pushing and jostling me accusing me of closing shops. In the rush, I fell on the ground and hurt the wrist of my right hand and my back,” Dr Goswami told journalists on Thursday.

On June 1, several people had brutally assaulted a doctor posted at a Covid Care Centre in Hojai district after a patient had died during treatment. Police had arrested 26 people in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, another doctor was beaten up by a patient’s son in Darrang district allegedly due to delay in attending the patient.