In Bhopal, Modi's all-out attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Congress party, alleging years of misrule and corruption in Madhya Pradesh before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state. Addressing party workers at ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi warned that a return of Congress would turn Madhya Pradesh into a ‘Bimaru’ state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal.

Bimaru is an acronym to refer to some of the poorest states to imply they have lagged in terms of development parameters like economic growth, healthcare and education.

"The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has completed almost 20 years. This means the youths who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming elections, have only seen the BJP government. They are fortunate that they haven't seen the bad governance of Congress in Madhya Pradesh," PM Modi said as he tried to dissuade first-time voters from voting for the grand old party.

“After Independence, it was Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh for a long time. The Congress turned a prosperous state into 'bimaru'. The youths of the state have not seen the deplorable law and order condition during the Congress rule,” the top BJP leader added.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' to mark the culmination of the yatras, a mass-contact programme, that the BJP has been taking out from five different places in Madhya Pradesh where the assembly polls are due this year-end.

The prime minister also asserted that Madhya Pradesh has been an important centre of BJP's ideology and its vision of development.

“'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' says a lot of things. This shows what is there in the minds of people here. This shows the energy of the workers of the BJP... Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country... People of the state have always supported BJP... The state is not only the ideology of BJP but also the central spot of development vision,” PM Modi said at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal.

He claimed that the opposition parties will try to divide 'Naari Shakti', or women's power, urging them to stay united and not fall prey to Congress's "divisive politics".

In a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said that Congress leaders born with a silver spoon have turned agricultural land into picnic spots and the struggles of the poor into a photo session opportunity.

in the past few months, Rahul Gandhi has been interacting with labourers and workers across fields and putting out videos on social media platforms.

