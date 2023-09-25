News / India News / PM Modi Rally LIVE Updates: Preparations underway ahead of Modi's arrival in Bhopal
PM Modi Rally LIVE Updates: Preparations underway ahead of Modi's arrival in Bhopal

Sep 25, 2023 10:11 AM IST
The event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya in order to mark culmination of BJP's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday where he will be addressing a mega congregation of the Bhartiya Janata Party workers — ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ — at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. PM Modi is likely to arrive around 11am and stay till 1pm at the event.

The event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya in order to mark the official culmination of the BJP's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’, which crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state. Several reports claimed the BJP is eyeing a gathering of 10 lakh people at the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ event to demonstrate the strength of the party.

Schools have been ordered to stay shut due to anticipated heavy traffic congestion which might is likely to arise as the Bhopal Police regulated several routes in the city for Modi's arrival. Parents have received messages over the weekend notifying them of school closures on Monday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 25, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    PM Modi rally: Preparations underway ahead of Modi's arrival

    Preparations underway at Jamboree Maidan, Bhopal where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', a mega congregation of BJP workers, today.

Updated on Sep 25, 2023 10:11 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
