In France's Marseille, PM Modi recalls Savarkar’s ‘courageous escape’; to inaugurate Indian consulate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his arrival in the French city of Marseille on Tuesday, acknowledged its historical importance in India's freedom struggle, recalling Veer Savarkar's daring escape attempt and expressing gratitude to the French activists who supported him during that critical time. French President Emanuel (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive at Marseille Provence airport in Marignane, southern France, on Tuesday. (AP)

PM Narendra Modi is in Marseille to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders have a series of engagements planned for Wednesday, including an expected visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour the sacrifice of Indian soldiers who died fighting in the World Wars.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!”

In another post, Modi said, “President Macron and I reached Marseille a short while ago. This visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. The Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages. I will also pay homage to the Indian soldiers martyred in First and Second World Wars.”

How is Marseille linked to India’s independence movement?

Marseille holds a significant place in India's freedom struggle as it was the site where Veer Savarkar, a prominent freedom fighter, made a daring attempt to escape British custody.

As per the government website amritmahotsav.nic.in, "Veer Savarkar was arrested in London in 1910 in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. When he was being taken by ship to India for trial, off Marseilles, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship."

The website further states, "He was arrested at Marseilles by the British Police. The French government protested against this arrest on French soil to the Hague International Court. This brought Veer Savarkar and other Indian freedom fighters to prominence throughout the world."

PM Modi, Macron in Marseille

Modi and Macron arrived in Marseille on Tuesday ahead of their scheduled engagements in the city.

During their visit, they will tour the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a key international initiative focused on nuclear fusion research. As a tribute to historical ties, PM Modi will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to pay homage to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the World Wars on Wednesday.

PM Modi addresses CEOs Forum in Paris

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of the India-France CEO Forum, stressing its role in strengthening economic ties and driving innovation.

“The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations,” he said.

Addressing the forum, PM Modi described it as more than just a business gathering, calling it a platform for intellectual convergence between the two nations. “This is more than just a business event—it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France,” PM Modi said.

He also stressed the strong foundation of trust and shared values that bind India and France, highlighting democracy, innovation, and public service as key aspects of their friendship. "India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," he added.

Additionally, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The week-long summit concluded with a High-Level Segment featuring global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

(With ANI inputs)