PM Modi arrives in Paris for AI Summit, bilateral talks with Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Monday to co-chair the AI Action Summit and hold bilateral talks with French president Emmanuel Macron. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being welcomed on his arrival in Paris for a two-day visit to France, Monday.(YouTube/PM Modi)

“Over the next few days, I will be in France and USA to take part in various programmes. In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President @EmmanuelMacron towards strengthening India-France relations. We will also be going to Marseille to inaugurate a Consulate there,” the prime minister posted on X ahead of his departure.

The prime minister will attend a dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace, which is likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain along with other distinguished invitees to the summit.

On February 11, the prime minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit, along with Macron.

He will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.

The prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the new Consulate General of India in Marseille with Macron.

The two leaders are also scheduled to visit the Mazargues War Cemetery maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille on Wednesday, and pay tributes to the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in World War I.

PM Modi to visit US on Feb 12-13

After concluding his France visit, Prime Minister Modi will head to United States for a two-day visit beginning February 12.

He will meet US President Donald Trump and also interact with the officials of the new US administration.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after President Trump assumed office for his second term.

Previously, PM Modi visited the USA in June 2017 and hosted President Trump for a state visit to India in February 2020.