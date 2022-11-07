Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Gujarat bridge collapse, HC seeks report from state within a week

In Gujarat bridge collapse, HC seeks report from state within a week

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:21 PM IST

The Morbi bridge collapse had killed over 130 people.

Rescuers in boats search the Machchu river next to the bridge that collapsed in Morbi. (AP)
ByHT News Desk

The Gujarat High Court has taken a suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident, issuing a notice to the state government officials including the Home Department, Urban Housing department, the Morbi Municipality, and the State Human Rights Commission. The high court has sought a report from the state, within a week, on the accident in Morbi that claimed more than 130 lives. Among those who had died were more than 40 children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
gujarat gujarat high court
