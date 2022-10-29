In Gujarat, Kejriwal, Mann greeted with black flags, Modi chants, AAP boss says this

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were on Saturday greeted with black flags, and chants of 'Modi, Modi' slogans when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were on their way to address a public rally at Chikhli in poll-bound Gujarat.

Kejriwal, who is aggressively campaigning to expand AAP’s base in the state, said he considers those showing black flags to him as his brothers, adding he is confident of winning over their hearts and making them join his party.

According to reports, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, who stood at the side of the road between Khudvel and Golvad villages in Chikhli taluka waved black flags when the convoy of the AAP leaders passed by.

They also chanted "Modi, Modi" as the cars travelled towards the National Cricket Ground in Chikhli town.

Referring to the incident while addressing the rally later, Kejriwal said voters can choose any party they like, but the AAP would ensure that their children receive free, high-quality care and education. He said that many BJP members in Gujarat are opposing the current government and have expressed a desire to see the party ousted from office.

"Anyone who displays a black flag will have their family members treated. Everyone is welcome here,” he said

He also questioned the need for the BJP's "twin engine" government campaign. "One engine malfunctioned, and another engine became old. We don't need a double engine government, but a new engine," he added.

The AAP leader further compared his party to a "new engine" that has recently entered the market, stating that it is equipped with "the newest technology, 21st-century engine and runs smoothly with new politics and new faces” and advised people that they could join the BJP if they wanted to engage in politics or hooliganism, but if they wanted access to hospitals, clinics, and schools for their communities you are free to join AAP.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are due by the year-end.

(With agency inputs)

