'Stokes propaganda so that…': Anurag Thakur on Kejriwal's god-on-currency demand

Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand to put up photo up Hindu god and goddesses has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

ByHT News Desk

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday targeted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his demand to put up Goddess Laxmi-Lord Ganesha photo on Indian currency notes, saying the AAP leader stokes new propaganda to distract from the allegations of corruption.

“Those who opposed Ram Mandir, insulted Hindu deities, had to sack a minister, that Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy. He stokes new propaganda so that his corruption isn't discussed,” ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

On Friday, Kejriwal said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to put pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes stating that "it is a desire of 130 crore Indians."

“It is the desire of the 130 crore people of the country that there should be a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of Ganesh and Lakshmi on the other side of the Indian currency,” Kejriwal said in his letter to PM Modi.

"Today the economy of the country is passing through a very bad phase. Even after 75 years of independence, India is counted among the developing and poor countries. There are so many people still poor in our country. Why?" he added.

Kejriwal's demand evoked criticism and ridicule from some on social media while others questionedthe the timing of the remarks and linked it to Gujarat elections. Former AAP leader Ashutosh mocked Kejriwal saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should follow the AAP chief's advice and immediately "sack all economic advisors".

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused Kejriwal of resorting to “competitive Hindutva” to outwit the BJP in Gujarat.

Warring said, “After failing with his competitive populism, Kejriwal is now resorting to competitive Hindutva to win Gujarat.

“But he will fail again as people are wise enough to read into his desperate designs,” he stated.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked the AAP national convenor to not misuse religion for political purposes like BJP.

"I think he is making a mockery of religion and religious belief. There is a limit to the way religion can be used as an instrument. Till now Kejriwal ji was talking about health, education and development. Now, what is making him so desperate to compete with the BJP that he is misusing religion and religious beliefs to narrow political purposes," Karat said, as quoted by ANI.

