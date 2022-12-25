In Gujarat, South Korean man dies while paragliding; caught on camera

A South Korean man reportedly died while paragliding in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Saturday evening. The accident took place at a school ground in Visatpura village near Kadi town, news agency PTI reported. Shin Byeong Moon, 50, died after falling from a height of 50 feet when his paraglider failed to open properly, the report added.

In a video of the accident, shot by locals, the person can be purportedly seen losing control while in the air as he drops to the ground.

(Trigger warning: The video contains potentially sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Another video, reportedly from the same incident, shows officials inspecting the man as he lies unconscious on the ground, surrounded by locals.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the videos independently.

Kadi police station inspector Nikunj Patel said the man was accompanied by a Korean friend visiting their acquaintance in Vadodara. "Shin was on a trip to Vadodara. He and his Korean friend were visiting their acquaintance, who is into paragliding, at Visatpura village near Kadi town. On Saturday evening, Shin and his Korean friend went paragliding," PTI quoted Patel as saying.

"The man fell from a height of around 50 feet after the canopy failed to open properly," the police inspector added.

The accident happened around 5:30 pm and the victim was rushed to the hospital in a semi-conscious state where he died during the treatment, PTI reported.

Doctors said the man suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock of falling. The police have registered a case of accidental death at Kadi police station and the victim’s relatives and friends in Vadodara have been informed about the incident.

The Korean embassy was also informed and the process to send the man's mortal remains to South Korea is underway, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

