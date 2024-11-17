In Gujarat's Mehsana, man walks into prayer meet being held for him: Report

People attending the prayer meet of a person in Gujarat's Mehsana were left stunned when they saw a particular visitor at the solemn gathering. Brijesh Suthar's photo mentioning him as "swargiya" or deceased. (X)

The reason for their shock? The person they were mourning now stood in front of them.

According to an NDTV report, Brijesh Suthar went missing on October 27 from his residence at Naroda in Ahmedabad. His family looked for him and filed a missing complaint on failing to locate him.



Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this information.

Then, on November 10, two weeks after he went missing, police found an unclaimed, decomposed body near the Sabarmati Bridge in Gujarat's largest city. As the body resembled Suthar's physique, his relatives presumed the body to be his and cremated it.

As per the family, the 43-year-old businessman had been battling mental health issues and stress due to financial investments.

“We went looking for him everywhere. His phone was switched off. Then police showed us a body. It was swollen, we misidentified it and performed the cremation,” Brijesh's mother told the media.

However, his reappearance now poses a major question for the police: Whose body was cremated by the Suthar family?

“The unidentified body was found as an unclaimed corpse. A postmortem examination was done and it was handed over to the Suthar family,” India Today quoted a police officer as saying.

Also, it is not known where the businessman was during his disappearance and how he managed to return, that too on the day of the prayer meet being held in his memory.