Surat: 56-year-old man dragged by tempo after argument over rash driving, dies

A 56-year-old man lost his life after being run over and dragged by a tempo following an argument with the vehicle’s driver over rash driving in Gujarat's Surat, police said on Sunday. 56-year-old dragged to death in Surat by tempo following road rage confrontation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The driver, Mayur Mer (39), was arrested shortly after. The incident was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the tempo running over Jitendra Kanthariya and dragging him even as his son attempted to stop the driver, a police official said.

Father-son confronted driver, triggering argument

The incident took place at Ratnamala crossroads around 3:30 pm on Saturday. According to the police, Kanthariya and his son were waiting at a traffic signal when the tempo hit their motorcycle.

They confronted the driver about his rash driving, which led to a heated argument. The driver allegedly responded with verbal abuse before accelerating, hitting Kanthariya, and dragging him around before fleeing the scene.

Kanthariya died instantly, the official added.

The accused later claimed in a statement that he tried to escape as he felt threatened when the father-son duo confronted him, alleging they attempted to assault him. He said one of them stood in front of the vehicle as he tried to drive away.

This comes just a week after a 23-year-old MBA student from Ahmedabad’s Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified car driver after a dispute over rash driving.

Two MICA students were returning to their hostel on a motorcycle after buying a cake around 11:30 pm on Sunday. At a crossroads in Bopal locality, they confronted the driver of a speeding car, leading to a heated argument, said Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat.

The car driver reportedly followed the students for about 200 meters, then took out a knife and stabbed one of them before fleeing, the police official said.

(Inputs from PTI)