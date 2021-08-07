In Karnataka, 18 ministers retain portfolios from earlier Yediyurappa cabinet

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five ministers have lost the old portfolios they held in the previous government and have been allocated new portfolios. These ministers are Govind Karjola, B Sriramulu, CC Patil, Murugesh R. Nirani, and Shahikala Jolle.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Three days after they were sworn in, the 29 cabinet ministers in Karnataka got their portfolios. Eighteen ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet have retained the portfolios they held in the Yediyurappa government.

In a significant move, ministers who had defected from the Congress and JDS two years ago to facilitate the BJP retained their previous portfolios. Ministers K Sudhakar (health and Family Welfare), BC Patil (Agriculture), ST Somashekar (Cooperation), Byrati Basavaraj (Urban Development), K Gopalaiah (Excise), and Shivaram Hebbar (Labour) retained their posts, even though there were concerns about them losing their portfolios in the new government.

Two of the defectors— Srimant Patil and R Shankar —did not make it to the Bommai cabinet. Both leaders have been promised other posts.

First time minister Araga Jnanendra was appointed as the Home Minister, the portfolio held by Bommai in the previous government. Another first-time minister V Sunil Kumar has been allocated Energy and Kannada Culture department, while BC Nagesh, who is also a first-time minister, has been allocated Primary and Secondary, and Sakala, portfolios.

Five ministers have lost the old portfolios they held in the previous government and have been allocated new portfolios. These ministers are Govind Karjola, B Sriramulu, CC Patil, Murugesh R. Nirani, and Shahikala Jolle.

Five Ministers -- V Somanna, Umesh V. Katti, J.C. Madhuswamy, Anand Singh, and N. Nagaraju (MTB) -- have been allocated additional portfolios.

Some ministers have expressed displeasure over the portfolio allocations. Anand Singh, who has been given Ecology, Environment, and Tourism portfolios, said he would be meeting the Chief Minister. “I didn’t ask for this portfolio. Whatever request I made at the party forum has not been considered. I’m planning to meet the CM. I will request him to reconsider,” said Singh.

Another minister and turncoat MTB Nagaraj has threatened to take serious action if his portfolio is not changed. Taking to Twitter, MTB Nagaraj has said that he is unhappy with the portfolio allocated to him. “Previous CM BSY and present CM Basavaraj Bommai have not kept their word. I am not happy with the allotted portfolio. Will take a call in this regard in 2-3 days,” Nagaraj tweeted.

