Home / India News / In Kerala’s Kochi, four migrant workers die as land caves in
india news

In Kerala’s Kochi, four migrant workers die as land caves in

Initial reports suggested that safety measures were lacking at the construction site and Industry Minister P Rajeev said the contractors responsible will be booked.
Four migrant workers from West Bengal died after a landslide at a construction site in Kalamassery in Kochi on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)
Four migrant workers from West Bengal died after a landslide at a construction site in Kalamassery in Kochi on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 10:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Four migrant workers hailing from West Bengal died after a landslide at a construction site in Kalamassery in Kochi on Friday, police said adding a search operation had been launched for another worker who is missing.

According to the police, the accident occurred while the workers were digging land to lay pillars for a new construction at the electronic city. Police said seven workers were engaged in the digging work and two were saved by fire force personnel. Initial reports suggested that safety measures were lacking at the construction site and Industry Minister P Rajeev said the contractors responsible will be booked.

The police later identified the dead as Fijul Mondal, Noujesh Ali, Noor Amin Mondal and Kudoos Mondol. Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik said their bodies will be sent to their native place and the government will bear the expenses. He said the district administration will check all construction sites to ensure safety measures in the wake of the freak accident. He asked the additional district magistrate to inquire about the incident and submit a report.

According to the state labour ministry, there are around 25 lakh migrant workers in the state who are often called guest workers. Better working conditions and good wages attract hordes of workers from north-eastern and northern states to Kerala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out