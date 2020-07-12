In lockdown unlock guidelines for UP, markets to remain open from Monday to Friday

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 15:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued fresh unlock guidelines for the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state which will be applicable across the state from Monday. As per the guidelines, all markets will be allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday while the sanitisation process will be carried out over the weekends.

Factory operations, movement of goods and vehicles carrying essential commodities will be permitted and other economic activities will continue.

The chief minister has directed the administration to be on an alert with respect to the Covid-19 situation in Kanpur, Varanasi, Balia, Kushinagar and Deoria.