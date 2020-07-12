Uttar Pradesh comes up with new strategy to tackle Covid-19, offices and markets to remain closed on weekends

india

Jul 12, 2020

In a major decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided that offices and markets in the state will remain closed on Weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

The decision to close markets was taken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi said that banks and other industrial units will not close down.

The state has already imposed a 55-hour mini lockdown till Monday, where except for essential and some other services, everything else is closed. The curbs will lift at 5 am on Monday.