How Maharashtra is bracing after heavy rain forecast? CM Shinde takes stock

Published on Sep 08, 2022 11:13 AM IST

Maharashtra rain: Pune, Satara, Raigad, Nashik, and Ahmednagar are some of the parts where cloudburst and heavy rain was reported.

(File photo) In Sangli, NDRF soldiers demonstrate rescue operation work to fire brigade and local rescue teams on the banks of Krishna river during a workshop organised jointly by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Disaster Management Committee. (Photo by Uday Deolekar/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Swati Bhasin, Mumbai

In Maharashtra, chief minister Eknath Shinde has ordered officials concerned to keep the rescue machinery on alert after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain in the state. The weather office has predicted heavy downpour in parts of Konkan, north Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

The chief minister has asked the district administrations to remain prepared and take due steps for the safety of the people in case of any calamity. "In the backdrop of the downpour in southern states, the chief minister has directed administration to keep the rescue machinery including the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) on alert,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office read. “He has also instructed the forces and departments concerned to work in proper coordination," it added.

Another statement highlighted: "The Chief Minister @mieknathshinde has directed to provide immediate relief to the people who have been affected due to the damage caused by cloudbursts and rainfall in some parts of Pune, Satara, Raigad, Nashik, Ahmednagar districts in the last few days."

Flooding in many parts of south India

Many parts in the south of the country are grappling with flooding. Shocking visuals have emerged from Bengaluru - hailed as India's tech hub - where flooded streets have brought life to a halt. Images of rainwater inside homes also have been widely shared to show the extent of rain fury.

Many other parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra have also been experiencing heavy rain.

In Mumbai, India's financial capital, heavy downpour often cripples life as usual, revealing the civic mess.

