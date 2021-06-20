Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In major milestone, Andhra Pradesh vaccinates over a million people in a day

By 2 pm, the authorities inoculated 902,308 people, according to the figures by the state health department. By 3.30 pm, the number crossed a million mark.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The authorities are aiming to administer 1.4 million doses by the end of the day.(REUTERS PHOTO.)

In a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh, health officials vaccinated more than a million people in a single day against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday. As of 6pm today, a total of 1,256,215 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine. The number is expected to rise further as the drive is still underway in several parts of the state.

According to a report by PTI, 11 million people in the state have received the first dose of the jab, while 2.729 million people have been administered the second dose since the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16 nationwide.

The mega vaccination drive, with a focus on people above the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 am in more than 2,200 locations in all 13 districts of the state. By 2 pm, the authorities inoculated 902,308 people, according to the figures by the state health department. By 3.30 pm, the number crossed a million mark.

The authorities are aiming to administer 1.4 million doses by the end of the day.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 0.148 million and 0.143 million vaccinations so far on Sunday. Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Guntur also crossed 100,000-mark each. In the previous single-day jump, 628,961 people were vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh on April 14.

Meanwhile, the state reported 5,646 fresh Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours. While 7,772 people recovered and another 50 succumbed to the viral disease. The death toll in the state now stands at 12,319 and the active caseload has now reduced to 63,068, according to the daily health bulletin released on Sunday.

