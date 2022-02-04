In Manipur Congress’ manifesto, 50,000 jobs per year, one third reservation for women

The Manipur Congress, which is aiming a return to power, on Friday, promised creation of 50,000 jobs each year and one-third reservation for women in all government jobs in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, released in Imphal.

Other important promises in the manifesto included ensuring that the state becomes self-sufficient in rice production and attracting half a million tourists per year to the northeastern state.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur legislative assembly will be held in two-phases on February 27 and March 3. The results will be announced on March 10.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders Jairam Ramesh and Bhakta Charan Das along with state unit chief N Loken and former chief minister and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh released the 30-page manifesto titled ‘Election Manifesto-2022 (Policy Statement)’ at the Congress Bhawan.

Congress became the second party after the National People’s Party to have released their manifesto for the polls in the state. The ruling BJP is yet to release its manifesto.

The 37-point Congress manifesto includes goals for the next five years, 30 key promises, a brief report of past achievements of Congress-led governments from 2002 to 2017, and pledges for 2002-27 both in English and Manipuri languages.

Other poll promises included creation of a state food & essential commodities corporation, formulation of Manipur cultural diversity policy, preservation of unity and integrity of Manipur, free critical medical treatment for children, establishment of department of personnel, public grievances and pensions in the state.

The Congress party also promised the creation of a Manipur Regiment, stressed on repeal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, introduction of online FIR and tracking, provision for free legal service for senior citizens, promotion of ‘sign language’ used by differently-abled people, flood and irrigation master plans, and development of super-specialty sports infrastructure in the state.

AICC election observer (Manipur) Jairam Ramesh said, “The manifesto is for survival of Manipur and revival of Manipur. It is a manifesto for all sections of Manipur society.”

Claiming that the double engine government had derailed Manipur in the last five years, the AICC leader said, “This manifesto is a manifesto of bringing Manipur back on track.”

Emphasising that change is very much on the horizon, he said, “We’re confident that the last 5 years of darkness in Manipur will be lifted and Manipur’s future will be once again guided by the Indian National Congress.”

Terming the manifesto as a ‘policy statement’ of the Congress, CLP leader and former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh promised, “The party will review the progress of the commitment in the policy document at least once in a year.” State congress chief N Loken and AICC Manipur in charge Bhakta Charan Das also attended the meet.

