In Photos: Cyclone Tauktae lashes Mumbai coast, drenches city

Cyclone Tauktae rapidly intensified from a very severe to an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday morning. IMD predicts it would reach Gujarat on Monday evening and cross the Gujarat coast on Monday night between 8pm and 11pm.
Heavy rains, gusty winds, and water logging was reported all over Mumbai as Tauktae skirted the city's coast as it went from a Category 1 storm to a Category 4 storm. It even managed to bring ongoing vaccination drive to a sudden halt.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to urge Mumbaikars to stay indoors and "enjoy the weather". Bandra-Worli Sea Link was closed off, and operations were halted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport till 8pm on Monday as an added precautionary measure.
A glimpse of what Mumbai and many other cities experienced as Cyclone Tauktae raged on has been depicted in the photos below.
