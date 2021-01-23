In Photos: India remembers 'Netaji' on 125th birth anniversary

India on Saturday is observing Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas to honour his service to the nation. Popularly known as ‘Netaji’, Bose is regarded as one of the most iconic Indian leaders. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tributes to Bose on his birth anniversary.

Huge signboards with pictures of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose put up at a railing along a road, on the eve of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata,(PTI)





Union home minister Amit Shah said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.

Union home minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.(ANI)





West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled Bose's portrait at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. The West Bengal governor also released 'INA and North East India', a book edited by Dr Sujit Kumar Ghosh, the chairperson of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid his tributes in Kolkata. (ANI)

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled Boses portrait at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. (ANI)





Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid homage to the founder of the Indian National Army (INA) at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose at his residence in Bhopal. (ANI)

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Cuttack.





Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Cuttack.(ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON