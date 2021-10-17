In pictures: Floods wreck havoc in Kerala, rescue operations in full swing

Floods and landslides in Kerala, triggered by heavy rainfall, have wrecked havoc across the southern state. As many as 18 people have lost their lives while dozens are still missing. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be isolated heavy rain in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that hectic rescue and relief operations are on, adding relief camps have been opened in all affected regions. Vijayan directed authorities to ensure that these camps function as per Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Centre is monitoring the situation in Kerala and has assured of all possible support.

Three more bodies were recovered from debris of landslides triggered by rainfall in Koottikkal in Kottayam district on October 17, 2021.(ANI Photo)

After heavy rainfall was reported in Kerala's Ernakulum district, the water level in the Muvattupuzha river rose. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for the district.(ANI Photo)

Army carries out recsue operations Kavali, Kottayam on October 17, 2021.(ANI Photo)

Local residents at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district being rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on October 17, 2021.(ANI Photo)

A day after a landslide occured at Kokkayar village in Idukki on Saturday, NDRF personnel are seen rescuing people in the village on October 17, 2021.(ANI Photo)