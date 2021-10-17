In pictures: Floods wreck havoc in Kerala, rescue operations in full swing
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that hectic rescue and relief operations are on, adding relief camps have been opened in all affected regions. Vijayan directed authorities to ensure that these camps function as per Covid-19 norms.
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Floods and landslides in Kerala, triggered by heavy rainfall, have wrecked havoc across the southern state. As many as 18 people have lost their lives while dozens are still missing. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be isolated heavy rain in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Centre is monitoring the situation in Kerala and has assured of all possible support.
