In Pilibhit, PM Modi slams Congress for 'insulting' Lord Ram over Ayodhya event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched scathing attacks on the Congress and INDIA bloc as he campaigned for Jitin Prasada, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pilibhit.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

The BJP has fielded Prasada, Uttar Pradesh minister and Congress turncoat, replacing the incumbent MP Varun Gandhi.

PM Modi's sharp attack on Congress | Top 5

• “Pilibhit's land is blessed by Mother Yashwantri Devi. This is the origin place of Adi Ganga Maa Gomti. Today, on the first day of Navratri, I am also reminding the country how the 'INDI' alliance has vowed to destroy ‘shakti’,” PM Modi said. He added, “The Congress leaders are talking about overthrowing the 'shakti' before which we bow our heads.”

• PM Modi attacked Congress for declining the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. He said, “Congress tried its best to prevent the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but when the people of the country built such a grand temple by contributing every penny and when the people of the temple forgave all your sins and invited you for the pran pratishtha, they insulted Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation.

"Congress expelled from the party those leaders who went for pran pratishtha for 6 years,” he accused the grand old party.

• The PM reiterated his comparison of the Congress manifesto with that of Muslim League. “Congress is so immersed in the quagmire of appeasement that it can never get out of it. The manifesto prepared by Congress seems to be the manifesto of the Muslim League rather than that of Congress,” he said.

• PM Modi accused the Congress and its alliance partner Samajwadi Party of insulting Sardar Patel. "Congress and its 'INDI' alliance do not even hesitate in insulting the great personalities of the country.

"To date, no big leader of Congress or Samajwadi Party has visited the Statue of Unity. These people travel abroad but do not visit the statue of Sardar Patel in their own country," he said.

• “No one can forget what the Congress, with which the Samajwadi Party is standing today, did to our Sikh friends in 1984,” PM Narendra Modi said.

“This is the BJP, which stands with the Sikhs with full strength and works to understand their sentiments,” he added.

When will Pilibhit vote?

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. These constituencies include Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.