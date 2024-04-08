PM Modi says ‘marked improvement’ in situation in violence-hit Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that there has been a “marked improvement in the situation” in Manipur due to timely intervention of the Centre and state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said emedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in Manipur.

"I have already spoken about this in Parliament. We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the government of India and efforts by the Manipur government, there has been a marked improvement in the situation of the state," PM Modi said in an interview to the Assam Tribune newspaper.



Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Manipur last year and holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders, when the conflict was at its peak, the prime minister said the process of relief and rehabilitation is ongoing.

"Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state," he added.



Last year, Prime Minister Modi in Parliament had expressed his commitment to addressing the suffering of the people of Manipur and bringing perpetrators of crimes against women to justice.



"Many families have suffered. There have been grave crimes against women, this is unacceptable. Our government is committed to ensuring the strictest punishment against perpetrators,” the prime minister had said.

“I want to assure the people of Manipur that India is with you. Parliament is with you. We will together find a solution to this challenge. We will establish peace again. I assure the people of Manipur that we will spare no effort in returning the state to the path of development," Modi added.



Manipur has witnessed sporadic, sometime intense, ethnic clashes since May 3 last year between the majority Meitei community and the Kukis, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives. While Meiteis have concentrated in Imphal city, the Kukis have shifted to the hills.