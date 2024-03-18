Shakti row: BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘misogynistic’, Opposition backs Congress leader

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' comment shows his “misogynistic mindset”. The Opposition, however, rallied behind the Congress stalwart, defending his remarks in which he accused the government of misusing central agencies to win elections. Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses his supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of the upcoming national elections in Mumbai.(AFP)

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said Gandhi questioning the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was an insult to India's voters.

"By raising these kinds of allegations, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, in a way, are insulting the electorate of India. It's the electorate of India that determines India's destiny. They are the ones who blessed Prime Minister Modi in 2014, 2019 and clearly seem to be wanting to bless him for a third term, because Narendra Modi treats the entire nation as his family. The Prime Minister has one agenda, and that is to make India a developed country by 2047," Kohli said.

"They (Congress) are unable to digest the fact that the vote is not coming their way and hence they keep insulting the voters by speaking against the EVMs," he added.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi is against nari shakti (women power).

"A series of INDI alliance members have said that Hindu Dharma is fraud. Ramcharitmanas is potassium cyanide. The Congress party has a long history of Hindu hatred, from denying the existence of Lord Ram to making the statement about Shakti. The statement from Rahul Gandhi in front of Uddhav Thackeray shows to what extent they can fall. Today, this is not just an insult to the Hindu faith but shows the misogynistic mindset of Rahul Gandhi, who is against nari-shakti and its manifestation," he said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Gandhi looks at India from the view of a foreigner from Italy.

"Rahul Gandhi is looking at India through the eyes of a foreigner from Italy...He is trying to defame the country and create confusion. They have been continuously making nefarious attempts...They sometimes insult the army, sometimes the religion, sometimes the country, sometimes the institutions of the country," he said.

Gandhi, in a rally attended by the INDIA bloc leaders, claimed the soul and integrity of EVMs has been traded to the King.

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," he claimed.

Ram Temple chief priest slams Congress

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said those who speak against gods and goddesses should be sent to jail.

"This is the reason why the party's condition is deteriorating, because it is a Hindu Virodhi party. Bharat is a Hindu majority state, if they make these kinds of comments, who is going to stand with them? Nari Shakti is a pride of Hindu Dharma, Sanatan Dharma. This is condemnable. The leader who speaks against our gods and goddesses should be sent to jail," Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Opposition backs Rahul Gandhi

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari, reacting to Gandhi's "PM Modi won't be able to win elections without EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax" remark, said the masses will take their revenge.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said is correct. The public will take their revenge (from BJP)," he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also backed Gandhi.

"Everybody knows this. Look at those Electoral bonds that have come. They (BJP) have used ED, and CBI not only to threaten the opposition but also to make huge amounts of money from them," he added.

Reacting to the remark, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the INDIA bloc is fighting against BJP's alleged bid to establish a dictatorship.

"On one side BJP is fighting elections to establish a dictatorship in the country and on the other side, the INDIA alliance is fighting against this. The way people raised their voices against this dictatorship in Mumbai yesterday, I think the country, INDIA alliance and democracy are going to win the elections," he said.

PM Modi hits back at Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Jagtial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the remark in his speech.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am a worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'," PM Modi said.

