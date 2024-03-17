 ‘King’s soul is in EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi at INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘King’s soul is in EVM': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on PM Modi at INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi, wraps up Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Shivaji Park with prominent INDIA bloc leaders.

In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged manipulation of the Electoral voting Machine and said “King's soul is in the EVM.”

Rahul Gandhi (YouTube/Congress)
Rahul Gandhi (YouTube/Congress)

“The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department,” Gandhi said.

The ex-Congress chief claimed a senior leader from Maharashtra left the party and confessed to his mother Sonia Gandhi that he was ashamed for not being able to challenge the "Shakti" (power) and for fear of going to jail. He added that many others have faced similar threats.

“There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“We had to undertake the journey because today the media does not raise important issues of the country – Unemployment, inflation, farmers issue, Agniveer issue. All these issues are not visible in the media today,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is concluding his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a rally at Shivaji Park, in the presence of INDIA bloc's several prominent leaders. Joining him are Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Udhaav Thackrey.

Upon his arrival, Gandhi paid homage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray to offer his respects. Notably, Shivaji Park has long served as a venue for rallies and gatherings of the Shiv Sena.

The last Congress rally at this venue was addressed by Sonia Gandhi in 2003.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

