Congress yatra: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rally

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued regulatory and prohibitory orders in view of the events related to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday, March 17. The Congress-led Opposition's INDIA alliance is set to hold a mega rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. A view of the traffic on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai.(PTI)

The meeting will be attended by a host of prominent Opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav among others.

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's major rally, Rahul Gandhi will also undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. He will also hold interactions at Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

The Mumbai traffic police said that a large number of people from different parts of Maharashtra are likely to attend the events.

It has suggested the following changes in traffic from 6 am to 12 pm:

* Laburnum path will be open for traffic from both bounds

* Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from Wilson Junction to Nana chowk both bounds

* August Kranti Maidan will be closed from Nana Chowk Junction to Kemps Corner both bounds

Alternate routes to follow:

Vehicles coming from Pathare Kshatriya Vkrutvotejak Samaj Chowk ( Cishil Junction) to Nana Chowk will proceed from Sitaram Patkar Marg - Sukhsagar Junction towards the destination.

Vehicles coming from Nana Chowk Junction to Acharya Aanand Sagar Maharaj Chowk (Wilson unction) will proceed from Jagannath Shankar sheth Road - Kenedy Bridge - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) towards the destination.

Vehicles coming from Nana Chowk Junction towards Kemps Corner will proceed to Jagannath Shankar Sheth Road - Kenedy Bridge - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) towards the destination

Vehicles coming from Kemps Corner Junction to Nana Chowk will proceed from Swami Prempuriji Chowk (R.T.I. Junction) - Kavivarya B.R.Tambe (Band stand) - Acharya Aanand Sagar Maharaj Chowk (Wilson Junction) - Vinoli Chowpati - Opera House - Nana Chowk. towards destination

Vehicles coming from Acharya Aanand Sagar Maharaj Chowk (Wilson junction) to Nana Chowk will proceed from Vinoli Chowpati - Sukhsagar Junction - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) Nana Chowk towards the destination.