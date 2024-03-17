 Congress yatra: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rally | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Congress yatra: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rally

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Mumbai traffic: Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi held a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued regulatory and prohibitory orders in view of the events related to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday, March 17. The Congress-led Opposition's INDIA alliance is set to hold a mega rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

A view of the traffic on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai.(PTI)

The meeting will be attended by a host of prominent Opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav among others.

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's major rally, Rahul Gandhi will also undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. He will also hold interactions at Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

Also Read | Govt agents taking away your land: Rahul Gandhi in Dharavi

The Mumbai traffic police said that a large number of people from different parts of Maharashtra are likely to attend the events.

It has suggested the following changes in traffic from 6 am to 12 pm:

* Laburnum path will be open for traffic from both bounds

* Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from Wilson Junction to Nana chowk both bounds

* August Kranti Maidan will be closed from Nana Chowk Junction to Kemps Corner both bounds

Alternate routes to follow:

  • Vehicles coming from Pathare Kshatriya Vkrutvotejak Samaj Chowk ( Cishil Junction) to Nana Chowk will proceed from Sitaram Patkar Marg - Sukhsagar Junction towards the destination.
  • Vehicles coming from Nana Chowk Junction to Acharya Aanand Sagar Maharaj Chowk (Wilson unction) will proceed from Jagannath Shankar sheth Road - Kenedy Bridge - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) towards the destination.
  • Vehicles coming from Nana Chowk Junction towards Kemps Corner will proceed to Jagannath Shankar Sheth Road - Kenedy Bridge - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) towards the destination
  • Vehicles coming from Kemps Corner Junction to Nana Chowk will proceed from Swami Prempuriji Chowk (R.T.I. Junction) - Kavivarya B.R.Tambe (Band stand) - Acharya Aanand Sagar Maharaj Chowk (Wilson Junction) - Vinoli Chowpati - Opera House - Nana Chowk. towards destination
  • Vehicles coming from Acharya Aanand Sagar Maharaj Chowk (Wilson junction) to Nana Chowk will proceed from Vinoli Chowpati - Sukhsagar Junction - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) Nana Chowk towards the destination.

No Parking areas in Mumbai

  • On S.V.S.Road, From Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to hari Om Junction.
  • Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Shivaji park, Dadar (W), Mumbai.
  • M.B. Raut Road, Shiviaji Park, Dadar (W), Mumbai.
  • Pandurang Naik Marg (Shivaji park Road no 5), Shivaji park, Dadar (W) Mumbai.
  • Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction).Dadar (W), Mumbai.
  • N. C. Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Meentai Statue), Dadar
  • L.J. Road, Gadkari Junction up to Shobha hotel Junction
  • On Senapati Bapat road from Elphinstone Junction to Mahim Fatak junction
  • On Manmala Tank road, from Star city talkies junction to Gangavihar junction.
  • On Manoram Nagarkar road, from Raja Badhe junction to Star city talkies.
  • On T. H. Katariya road, from Gangavihar junction to Asavari junction

    No entries and alternate routes
  • No entry from Raja Badhe chowk junction to Keluskar road (North) junction, Dadar.

    Alternate Route:- L.J. Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.
  • No Entry Road on Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic.

    Alternate - Proceed through Raja bade Junction towards L. J. Road.Route
  • No entry From Gadkari chowk junction to Keluskar road (south), Dadar
    Alternate Route: - M. B. Raut Marg.

