In poll-bound UP’s Gorakhpur, PM Modi talks about double engine govts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the inauguration of the fertiliser plant and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur has sent out several messages and is proof that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined.

“When there is a double engine government, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles,” PM Modi said in Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, as he inaugurated three projects in the city.

“When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined,” he added.

The Prime Minister said everybody knew the importance of the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers and employment here. “But the previous governments showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur has been a long pending demand but the governments before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it,” he said.

The fertiliser plant, AIIMS and a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) were among the three mega projects worth over ₹9,600 crore dedicated to the nation by PM Modi just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

In his speech during the event, Adityanath targeted opposition parties and said no one took the initiative to restart the Gorakhpur fertiliser factory shut from 1990 until 2014 and “only the BJP government had the courage to restart it.”

"This inauguration program today is like a dream come true for the people in eastern UP, which was impossible for the opposition. Five governments came and went in UP in the last 30 years," Adityanath said.

"Gorakhpur was fighting medical issues for 40 years and thousands died because of the negligence of the state and central governments," he added.

The Gorakhpur fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL). According to officials, the Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of ₹1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but those from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities.

The regional medical research centre set up at a cost of ₹36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added. The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

